Ice-T Makes It Clear He Has No Problem With Coco Austin Breastfeeding Their Five-Year-Old

Contributing Writer

It’s not uncommon that Ice-T finds himself in some pretty wild Twitter discourse, but the latest debate involved Coco Austin, his wife of nearly two decades. Austin is pretty candid with how she chooses to parent their children, but people were incredulous when she revealed she continues to breastfeed their five-year-old daughter. Ice-T has come to Austin’s defense, making it clear he doesn’t mind with some NSFW comments.

Austin addressed on her decision to continue breastfeeding their daughter, Chanel, in a recent interview with US Weekly. “Chanel still likes my boobs. It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child,” she said. “Why take that away from her?” Austin added: “If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no.”

Many took to Twitter after hearing Austin’s comments, prompting Ice-T to join the conversation. The rapper defended his wife’s actions endlessly, saying they still feed Chanel solid food.

Ice-T attempted to quell the Twitter uproar by telling users to stop worrying about his child. “That’s what’s weird.. Now go back in the basement,” he wrote.

The rapper ended his Twitter saga by brushing off the haters and giving himself a new nickname.

