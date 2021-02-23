Right-wing radio personality Rush Limbaugh passed away on February 17, sparking an outpouring of reactions from true sorrow to celebration from political enemies. While folks on the conservative side of the aisle reminisce on how “funny” they think he was or use his death to whine about the results of long-decided elections, others are remembering how damaging much of his commentary could be.

Rap pioneer Ice-T, on the other hand, made his opinion known a long time ago and chose instead to remind fans of his old tweet telling them exactly what he thought of Rush Limbaugh. Quote-tweeting his own post from July of 2012, Ice-T recalled a backhanded slight he once received from Rush and what he believed it said about the outspoken host. “Rush Limbaugh said he was impressed I knew the word ‘tyranny,'” reads the old tweet. “He’s a racist piece of sh*t.” Judging by the fact that he exhumed this five-year-old tweet just days after the man’s death, it’s probably safe to assume Ice’s opinion hasn’t changed much since.

Bring that Tweet Back.. https://t.co/mQiC7THxZw — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 23, 2021

Ice-T has found something of a third life (after his second one as the perpetually befuddled sergeant Fin Tutuola on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) thanks to his witty political commentary on Twitter. Recently, his comments about Trump’s second impeachment trial amused fans while his empathetic response to his father-in-law contracting COVID-19 suggests he’d be a more than respectable replacement for the departed Rush, should he ever decide to pursue punditry full time.