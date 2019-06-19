Iceland Airwaves

Iceland is one of the world’s most picturesque travel destinations, which has led to a nice crop of thriving music festivals in the area. One of the finest of the bunch, Iceland Airwaves, celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, and in February, it started rolling out its 2019 lineup. Now the fest is back with its third wave of performers, and the lineup is looking great.

❗ Third Announcement is here! ❗

We have added over 20 fantastic bands and artists to our lineup. We cannot wait for four days of music and fun in Reykjavík in November with all of you!

— Iceland Airwaves (@icelandairwaves) June 19, 2019

New international acts include John Grant, Orville Peck, Cautious Clay, Snapped Ankles, Just Mustard, W.H. Lung, Tiny Ruins, Æ Mak, Pillow Queens, Akkan, and Helge. They join a lineup that already included hometown heroes Of Monsters And Men, alongside Mac DeMarco, Whitney, and plenty of others.

Iceland Airwaves will take place between November 6 and 9 in Reykjavík. In the meantime, check out the full lineup below, and learn more about the festival at its website.