For some time, artists from The DMV area (DC-Maryland-Virginia) have had to contend with questions about their national status. Despite being a wellspring of talent from Wale to Phil Ade to GoldLink and more, DMV artists can’t seem to shake the sense that they keep being overlooked on the national stage. However, that may change soon — ironically, as a side effect of an area native’s attempt to highlight the region’s basketball talent.

This Friday, the Kevin Durant-produced documentary Basketball County: Something In The Water will air on Showtime, highlighting the DMV area’s history of rearing high-level performers in hoops — including Durant himself — but thanks to music supervisor IDK, who broke out last year with his album Is He Real?, The DMV’s musical talent is getting some shine too. Today, IDK shared the first single from the upcoming soundtrack, “495,” which is a PG County-praising posse cut featuring fellow regional stars Rico Nasty, YungManny, Big Flock, Big Jam, and Weensey. It’s co-produced by IDK with Juicy J and Acyde of No Vacancy Inn.

In a press release, IDK said of the track, “The purpose of this song was to basically create unity amongst the DC/Maryland/Virginia area. This is one of the first times I’ve seen the DMV on one song; it just felt really authentic when we put it together. We have elements of go-go by having Weensey from Backyard Band in there, we have Rico Nasty representing for the women, Big Jam and Big Flock. Big Jam from VA, and Big Flock from PG, Maryland. It’s just a great feeling to have all these people on one track. The goal for me and Kevin with this project is to bring unity while telling our story in an authentic way.”

Listen to the song above and catch Basketball County: Something In The Water this Friday, May 15 at 9pm ET/PT on Showtime.

