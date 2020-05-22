IDK And ASAP Ferg Shout ‘Mazel Tov’ On Their Triumphant New Song

After years of grinding and working his way through the DMV music scene, IDK earned his moment in the spotlight thanks to his 2019 album, Is He Real? — a highlight project of 2019. IDK later revealed that its companion album U See 4 Yourself was in the works and on the way. As he continues work on the album, IDK has shared music with fans to hold them over, including last month’s “In My White Tee.” With the path towards U See 4 Yourself continuing, IDK unleashes an east coast collaboration for his latest single.

Stepping forth with ASAP Ferg, the two rappers begin the festivities on their new collab, “Mazel Tov” — each letting a verse fly for the song, IDK leads the way with a slap for Uncle Sam and a dap for his accountant before lending the mic over to ASAP Ferg, who brings his reliable energy to finish the song off with flexes of his family’s wealth, his fame, and more. IDK’s latest single comes after he brought the DMV together for “495” with Rico Nasty, YungManny, Big Flock, Big Jam, and Weensey, a song that was featured in Kevin Durant’s newly-released Basketball County: Something In The Water documentary.

Listen to “Mazel Tov” in the video above.

IDK is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.