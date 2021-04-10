There’s no doubt that DMV rapper IDK is one of the more talented artists to make his mark in the hip-hop space over the past few years. He impressed with his major-label debut album, Is He Real? at the end of 2019, and since then he’s delivered a consistent streak of quality music, with his sophomore album, U See 4 Yourself, poised to keep that run going. But before that drops, IDK took a moment to show off his singing abilities in a silky smooth cover of Pharrell and Jay-Z’s 2003 track “Frontin.”

IDK debuted the cover with a black and white video, which sees him dressed up to the nines surrounded by back-up singers and violinists, all while he lets his falsetto voice fly.

The new take of “Frontin” is just one of many tracks that IDK has delivered in recent months. Earlier this week he joined Deante Hitchcock and Flatbush Zombies for a remix of Spillage Village’s “Baptize,” which arrived after his hard-banging track “Just Like Martin.” IDK also appeared on Pooh Shiesty’s viral track “Back In Blood,” with a devastating freestyle.

Check out the “Frontin” cover in the video above.

IDK is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.