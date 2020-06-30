IDK previously indicated he would “never put out a project like IDK&FRIENDS again,” as he tweeted back in 2019, but thank goodness he didn’t keep good on that promise. He recently dropped IDK & Friends 2, which also serves as the soundtrack for Kevin Durant’s documentary Basketball County: In The Water. Now he has teamed up with one of his aforementioned friends, PnB Rock, on a video for their collaboration, “End Of Discussion.”

The lyric video is a simple visual (as lyric videos tend to be): IDK and PnB Rock sit in front of the camera, wearing disappointed looks on their faces and smoking as two girls twerk behind them.

Aside from PnB Rock, IDK & Friends 2 also features appearances from ASAP Ferg, Wale, Juicy J, Denzel Curry, Maxo Kream, Xanman, Rico Nasty, Big Flock, Yung Manny, Big Jam, Weensey (BYB), Alex Vaughn, and Ronny J. Producers on the project also included Jersonmade, Michael Uzi, Ronny J, Juicy J, FNZ, Acyde, Teo Halm, Jeff Klienman, Nils, Wonda, Blue Rondo, DJ Money, Vontae Thomas, and others.

Set to follow IDK & Friends 2 is the rapper’s next album, U See 4 Yourself.

Watch the “End Of Discussion” video above.

