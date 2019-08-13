IDK Announces The Release Date For His Major Label Debut Album, ‘Is He Real?’

08.13.19 31 mins ago

Getty Image

IDK is set for a huge breakout in 2019 after his 2017 album IWasVeryBad established him as one of the DMV artists music fans should be watching. He proved to be witty, lyrically astute, and engaging, telling his unique story with no-nonsense honesty and wry humor. His 2018 EP, IDK & Friends, further cemented his reputation as an ace rapper and standout hip-hop personality with its collection of slick collaborations with fellow rising stars Denzel Curry, Maxo Kream, and Rico Nasty. Now, he’s ready to release his major-label debut after releasing its lead single “Digital,” announcing its title, release date, and supporting tour.

View this post on Instagram

“IS HE REAL?” An album by IDK. 🐐 🐑 🍎

A post shared by ? (@idk) on

The album is titled Is He Real? and it’s set for release September 4 via Warner Records and IDK’s own Clue imprint. His tour supporting the album will begin in October and run through November, hitting festivals like Made In America, Austin City Limits, and Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on the way. He also excitedly shared reactions and co-signs from Tyler The Creator and Kanye West, expressing his confidence that Is He Real? will be one of the more head-turning, well-received debuts of 2019. Check out the tour dates below.

View this post on Instagram

CAMP FLOG GNAW 🏅

A post shared by ? (@idk) on

View this post on Instagram

Great weekend 😃. 🖼

A post shared by ? (@idk) on

8/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America
10/13 — Austin TX @ Austin City Limits
10/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
10/17 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
10/18 — Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs
10/22 — Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
10/23 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
10/25 — Chicago, IL @ SubT
10/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory Stage
10/30 — Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room
10/31 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock Room
11/4 — San Francisco, CA @ Slims
11/9 — Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival
11/29 — College Park, MD @ Milkboy Arthouse

IDK is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Around The Web

TAGSidkIs He Real
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.13.19 1 hour ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.12.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP