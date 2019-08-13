Getty Image

IDK is set for a huge breakout in 2019 after his 2017 album IWasVeryBad established him as one of the DMV artists music fans should be watching. He proved to be witty, lyrically astute, and engaging, telling his unique story with no-nonsense honesty and wry humor. His 2018 EP, IDK & Friends, further cemented his reputation as an ace rapper and standout hip-hop personality with its collection of slick collaborations with fellow rising stars Denzel Curry, Maxo Kream, and Rico Nasty. Now, he’s ready to release his major-label debut after releasing its lead single “Digital,” announcing its title, release date, and supporting tour.

The album is titled Is He Real? and it’s set for release September 4 via Warner Records and IDK’s own Clue imprint. His tour supporting the album will begin in October and run through November, hitting festivals like Made In America, Austin City Limits, and Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on the way. He also excitedly shared reactions and co-signs from Tyler The Creator and Kanye West, expressing his confidence that Is He Real? will be one of the more head-turning, well-received debuts of 2019. Check out the tour dates below.

8/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America

10/13 — Austin TX @ Austin City Limits

10/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

10/17 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

10/18 — Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs

10/22 — Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

10/23 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/25 — Chicago, IL @ SubT

10/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory Stage

10/30 — Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room

10/31 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock Room

11/4 — San Francisco, CA @ Slims

11/9 — Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

11/29 — College Park, MD @ Milkboy Arthouse

