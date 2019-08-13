IDK is set for a huge breakout in 2019 after his 2017 album IWasVeryBad established him as one of the DMV artists music fans should be watching. He proved to be witty, lyrically astute, and engaging, telling his unique story with no-nonsense honesty and wry humor. His 2018 EP, IDK & Friends, further cemented his reputation as an ace rapper and standout hip-hop personality with its collection of slick collaborations with fellow rising stars Denzel Curry, Maxo Kream, and Rico Nasty. Now, he’s ready to release his major-label debut after releasing its lead single “Digital,” announcing its title, release date, and supporting tour.
The album is titled Is He Real? and it’s set for release September 4 via Warner Records and IDK’s own Clue imprint. His tour supporting the album will begin in October and run through November, hitting festivals like Made In America, Austin City Limits, and Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on the way. He also excitedly shared reactions and co-signs from Tyler The Creator and Kanye West, expressing his confidence that Is He Real? will be one of the more head-turning, well-received debuts of 2019. Check out the tour dates below.
8/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America
10/13 — Austin TX @ Austin City Limits
10/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
10/17 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
10/18 — Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs
10/22 — Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
10/23 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
10/25 — Chicago, IL @ SubT
10/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory Stage
10/30 — Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room
10/31 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock Room
11/4 — San Francisco, CA @ Slims
11/9 — Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival
11/29 — College Park, MD @ Milkboy Arthouse
IDK is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.