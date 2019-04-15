Getty Image

Idris Elba is one of the most versatile actors working today. In his television and film career, Elba has played everyone from notorious drug dealers to exasperated detectives to Nelson Mandela. Apart from winning major acting awards, Elba was also crowned People‘s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2018. He starred in a Discovery docuseries about his training to become a professional kickboxer. There is nothing the man can’t do.

When the 2019 Coachella lineup was announced, Elba’s inclusion was met with a few snickers by those who didn’t know better. But Elba’s DJ career is hardly a new project — he’s been recording and releasing music since 2006. Over his career, Elba has worked with everyone from Jay-Z to Anderson .Paak. Elba played a DJ on Netflix’s Turn Up Charlie, and he’s a pretty good one in real life, too.

Coachella attendees who saw Elba’s set Saturday afternoon were impressed by his multitude of talents. Elba played a two-hour set in the festival’s Yuma tent, keeping the audience transfixed the entire time. The folks who went to the tent for the novelty of seeing a Golden Globe Award-winning actor play a sweaty afternoon DJ set were quickly won over.

so i’m inside idris elba’s dj set. this is the biggest demographic cross-section i have ever seen at coachella. he’s currently spinning inner city. house music will save the world. — eve, from instagram (@Eve_Barlow) April 14, 2019

Idris Elba is spinning in Yuma and it’s fucking amazing. pic.twitter.com/1DIG8piiNo — Scafe for America (@erinscafe) April 14, 2019

Oh my fucking god if @idriselba couldn’t get any better listen to his set at Coachella 😵 — Lucy Eccleston (@LucyEccleston) April 14, 2019

One Direction’s Liam Payne even took to Instagram to share his excitement over Elba’s accomplishment.

Sexiest Man Alive, ruthless detective, Nelson Mandela, professional kickboxer, Coachella-slaying DJ. There’s nothing Idris Elba can’t do.