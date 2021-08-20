In the wake of the news that content-sharing site OnlyFans will no longer allow pornographic content on its platform, some of its more high-profile patrons have already announced alternatives to their OnlyFans accounts ahead of an expected mass exodus from the service. One of those, Tyga, was one of the earliest celebrity adopters as OnlyFans became more widely known due to a shout-out from Beyonce on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” and mainstream actors like Bella Thorne began opening accounts. Notably, Tyga is one of a few mainstream celebrities actually sharing explicit content.

Today, Tyga deleted his OnlyFans account, then turned right around and announced what he hopes will be its replacement. The new platform is called MyyStar and is set for launch by October. To entice creators to jump ship, the new platform is also offering more favorable profit splits — it will only take %10 of subscription fees and purchases, as opposed to OnlyFans’ 20% –as well as the option to sell their own NFTs using the Ethereum blockchain. Although Myystar has not yet completely launched, aspiring creators can apply to be in its first wave at its website.

It remains to be seen whether other artists with OnlyFans accounts, who include Blueface, Cardi B, Rico Nasty, Snoop Dogg, and Swae Lee, will join Tyga’s team, roll out their own platforms, or simply migrate to existing ones like Patreon. However, it still seems clear that an alternative to OnlyFans will be in high demand — at least among those who sell sexually explicit content — as the company looks to make nice with credit card brands looking to keep their images squeaky clean.