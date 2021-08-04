Hip-hop drama lightning rod Iggy Azalea is staging a comeback, and she’s already been turning heads with accusations of “blackfishing” in her video for “I Am The Strip Club.” Today, she shared the album artwork for her new project, The End Of An Era, and the visual pays homage to the 1983 film Scarface, where Al Pacino infamously portrays mobster Tony Montana. “Standard edition cover art to my album: The End Of An Era Releasing Aug 13 😊Can anyone connect the reference? I’ve been a bit tony obsessed since my first tour… 👀,” Iggy wrote in the caption.

This isn’t the first time the Australian rapper has made reference to Tony, either. On her 2018 hit “Kream,” which in itself was a reference to Wu Tang’s “C.R.E.A.M.” and samples their original track, she paraphrases a quote from Tony on the intro: “First you get the money, then you get the power, respect, hoes come last.” Of course, Mr. Montana himself isn’t quite as vulgar and says “women” but we’ll chalk that up to Iggy’s artistic license. And as fans point out, she’s even worn dresses with Tony’s face on them in the past:

The End of an Era was giving me Scarface & hotel iggy vibes from her first tour so here’s throwbacks of @IGGYAZALEA wearing Scarface clothes ❤️‍🔥 #TEOAE #IGGYAZALEA pic.twitter.com/hS4gMNpLdD — TEOAE AUG13 (@IGGYCDG) August 4, 2021

If this is just the standard edition, then keep your eyes peeled for the deluxe. The album drops August 13.