If you thought we were out of the woods with the Covid-19 pandemic think again. The spread of a new variant called Omicron has already set back SNL‘s episode last night to a handful of cast members, and even led to the cancelation of Charli XCX’s performance on the show. Now, it’s led to another cancelation — the final stop on the Jingle Bell tour, which was slated to take place in Miami tonight. The tour has been marred by a handful of other cancellations by artists like Doja Cat, who faced exposures to the virus and needed to take the precaution.

But cases are so high as of this weekend that the radio station isn’t taking any risks and has put the kibosh on the whole tour, which was slated to include performances from Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, AJR, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Anitta, and Dixie D’Amelio. “Due to the increased transmission of the new Covid-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risks, as a precautionary measure and for the safety of our staff, talent and guests, we have made the decision to cancel tonight’s iHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball,” iHeart said in a statement. “Thank you for your understanding. Ticket holders will receive a refund within 48 hours and if the have any issues, they should reach out to their point of purchase.”