Kristy Benjamin

The Magnetic Fields’ classic 1999 album 69 Love Songs is remembered and hailed as an indie opus for multiple reasons. Most notable among them is the concept for the record: As the title suggests, the album contains 69 songs about love. Novelty aside, though, 69 Love Songs is filled with nearly three hours of high quality indie rock/pop songwriting from Stephin Merritt.

Covering an album of this magnitude isn’t attempted often for obvious reasons, but Pennsylvania label Living Statue Records has decided to organize a full cover album, called You Can Sing Me Anything: A Tribute To 69 Love Songs. The album was put together to benefit No More Dysphoria, which is self-described as “a non-profit organization created with the goal of helping transgender individuals pay for major aspects of their transition.” It took a ton of artists to make this record happen, and the most notable contribution is Illuminati Hotties’ cover of “The Way You Say Good-Night.”

Illuminati Hotties take the baroque pop original and turn it into a more subdued and light-footed folk track led by vocals and guitar, and also featuring a minimal electronic drum beat, and a wave of synths to close out the track, replacing the swelling strings of the original version.

Listen to Illuminati Hotties’ cover of “The Way You Say Good-Night” above.

You Can Sing Me Anything: A Tribute To 69 Love Songs is out 12/14 via Living Statue Records. Pre-order it here.