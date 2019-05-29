Ethan Hickerson

In 2019, there’s a lot of hip-hop music floating around on the internet. It’s becoming harder and harder to break through the noise. That’s why it’s always so pleasantly surprising when something pops up that is truly, genuinely great. This is exactly what happened when Like You, the debut album from Aaron Brown (they/them) under the moniker Alfred., came up on my timeline a few weeks ago. With the touch of multiple producers from the Richmond, VA rap scene, the record is deeply multifaceted, allowing the existential minimalism of Earl Sweatshirt to exist seamlessly alongside the inventive production of Kanye West and the anger of early Tyler, The Creator.

The flows and rhymes prove Alfred. a force to be reckoned with, with lyrics informed by a genuine curiosity of the world at large, while not overlooking internal hurt, grief, and, at times, hope. It’s truly something very cool and exciting. To celebrate the rerelease of Like You with a fresh signing to Topshelf Records and Citrus City Records, Alfred. sat down to talk Paramore, Step Up, and straw hats in our latest Indie Mixtape 20.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Hot, bright, dark and sticky.

Years from now, how do you hope people will remember your work?

I hope people remember my work for being a world I created for myself: a little story book, if you will.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

I haven’t seen much of the world yet. Although I want to say Austin, I always have so much fun playing in Atlanta. I know so many good and friendly folks who are so hard to forget.