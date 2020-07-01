Injury Reserve Rapper Jordan Groggs Has Died At 32

Injury Reserve rapper Jordan Groggs (also known as Stepa J. Groggs) has died at 32 years old. The group confirmed Groggs’ June 29 passing, sharing a photo of the late rapper and writing on Twitter, “REST IN POWER Jordan Alexander Groggs a loving father, life partner and friend. (6/1/1988-6/29/2020).”

The group went on to share a GoFundMe page for Groggs’ family. The page reads, “REST IN POWER Jordan Alexander Groggs a loving father, life partner, and friend. Groggs’s heart has touched everyone he has came across. He will live on through his family, supporters, and the communities he was apart of. Jordan Alexander Groggs is survived by Anna and their four children Joey, Jayden, Toph, and Ari. Please keep them in your thoughts. All funds will go towards family support and services. Thank you.” As of this post, the campaign has raised over $56,000 of its $75,000 goal.

Injury Reserve formed in 2013, with Groggs as a founding member alongside Ritchie With A T (real name Nathaniel Ritchie) and producer Parker Corey. The trio released their first mixtapes, Live From The Dentist Office and Floss, in 2015 and 2016, respectively. The group’s self-titled debut studio album came out in May of 2019, and included guest appearances from artists like Rico Nasty, Aminé, Jpegmafia, DRAM, and Freddie Gibbs.

Since his passing, artists like Aminé and Kero Kero Bonito have offered kind words about the late rapper, so find some of those below.

We met Jordan when we played with Injury Reserve at Willamette in 2017. He was a memorably friendly and genuine person and with IR he made some of the best, most progressive hip hop in recent memory. There's a GoFundMe to help his partner and children: https://t.co/5PTosWSHNY https://t.co/VbGTUqPKVL — Kero Kero Bonito (@KeroKeroBonito) July 1, 2020

We never got the chance to meet in person, but the love he and his crew showed me was always appreciated and reciprocated. RIP to the brother Groggs from @InjuryReserve. God bless. — Phonte (@phontigallo) July 1, 2020

