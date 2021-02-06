Internet Money spared no shortage of features on their 2020 album B4 The Storm, which saw verses from the likes of Roddy Ricch, Wiz Khalifa, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. Juice WLRD‘s posthumous bars can also be heard alongside Trippie Redd on their sweltering collaboration “Blast Off.” Now, Internet Money follows the album’s release with an animated video to Juice WRLD and Trippie Redd’s track.

This past December marked one year since Juice WRLD’s tragic death, but Internet Money’s new visual honors the late rapper in their own way: by depicting him as a zombie hunter in a post-apocalyptic universe. In the animated clip, Juice WRLD and Trippie Redd team up to fight monsters and take down a giant demon.

The song is one of several posthumous tracks from Juice WRLD. Just a few weeks ago, DJ Scheme released his Juice WRLD-featuring track “Buck 50” and before that, Juice WRLD’s posthumous album Legends Never Die was released. The album was wildly successful and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Though lots of the rapper’s music has been released, there could be countless others on the way as it was revealed that he had recorded nearly 2,000 songs before his untimely passing.

Watch Internet Money’s “Blast Off” video above.

B4 The Storm is out now via Internet Money/10K Projects. Get it here.

