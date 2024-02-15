Beyoncé had a massive hit on her hands with the Renaissance World Tour. The only bad thing about it is that it’s over, as the trek ran from May 10 to October 1, 2023. However, Bey used some Super Bowl commercial airtime to tease that a new album is on the way, which she previewed with two new country songs, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.” So, that begs the question:

Will Beyoncé Go On Tour For Renaissance: Act II?

Perhaps.

A February 15 report from Hits Daily Double claims, “Coming off a massive, top-grossing global tour, Bey will be heading back onto the road again.” Currently, though, there is no official word that Beyoncé has a new tour on the way, so this report is currently just an unverified rumor. Still, Hits Daily Double has a decent track record of being correct with their reports, so it’s at least worth being aware of.

Act II is currently set for release on March 29, so presumably, if any news of a tour was to come, it would arrive either ahead of the project to help build up hype, or shortly after it to capitalize on the focus on Beyoncé and her new music. Either way, if a Bey tour really is coming, we would probably hear official word about it in the next month or two.