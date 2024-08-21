Snoop Dogg was one of the most talked about non-competing Team USA members. His advocacy reportedly earned him a hefty seven figure check. Before cashing checking for commentary work, the “Gin And Juice” rapper’s music brought home the bacon.

Today (August 20), at the 2024 Democratic National Convention his home state honored his early career. During California’s roll call, led by Governor Gavin Newsom, its delegates subtly paid tribute to several hip-hop legends from the Golden State. As Newsom delivered his speech (viewable here) to advocate for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, songs from California legends Dr. Dre, the late Tupac, Kendrick Lamar, and of course, Snoop Dogg played in the background.

Although none of the living acts were present to perform their classic tracks, that didn’t stop viewers at home from performing karaoke to the instrumentals. Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode” featuring Snoop Dogg, Tupac’s “California Love” featuring Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” and “Not Like Us,” all made the state’s unofficial 2024 DNC playlist.

California wasn’t the only state to lean on hits from beloved natives. As a proud product of Atlanta, Lil Jon threw his support behind the Georgia delegates with a performance of his song “Turn Down For What” with DJ Snake.