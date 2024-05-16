Is Cardi B Releasing A New Album In 2024?

Earlier this week, Cardi B responded to someone on X (formerly Twitter) who suggested that Cardi was “underappreciated” by her fans. Cardi wrote, “Exactly and I tell myself this all the time, and I hate that I fall back and start interacting again and it bites me in the ass…anyway NO album this year..Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer.”

Uh oh.

But fear not.

On Thursday morning, May 16, Cardi B was revealed as the latest Rolling Stone cover star. Within the Mankaprr Conteh-written profile, Cardi’s apprehension about dropping a follow-up to Invasion Of Privacy is thoroughly reported, and an update is provided on where the as-yet-titled sophomore studio album stands, as excerpted below.

“In an Instagram video from March 1, Cardi promised to do just that, saying she would release the album this year. By the middle of May, however, she will backpedal in a heated online exchange with her followers. As Cardi and Spotify commemorate those four songs hitting a billion streams each, she’ll spot fans on X posting skeptically about the status of the album, and fire back: ‘This is a big accomplishment for me, and of course here comes Bardigang complaining like Deum I can’t celebrate sh*t,’ she’ll write, adding, ‘Anyway NO album this year I don’t care I’m relaxing.’ Soon after, however, she’ll delete the latter tweet, with her rep confirming to Rolling Stone that an album in 2024 is still the plan.”

Read the full Rolling Stone profile here.