Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion will set the rap game on fire on Friday, September 8, when their single “Bongos” arrives — a very welcomed (and long-teased) reunion between the “WAP” collaborators.

That song by itself would be satisfying enough, but is it a sign that Cardi is finally initiating her album rollout?

The multi-Diamond-certified rapper visited DJ Whoo Kid and his Whoo’s House podcast this week, and she was asked about the status and title of what will be her first album since 2018’s Invasion Of Privacy.

“I’m keeping it under wraps,” she said. “I’m kind of still working, but I have a date in mind.”

Cardi B did disclose that her sophomore album will not drop around her birthday, which is October 11, adding, “Matter of fact, I don’t want nothing coming out in the month of October. October is my month. I don’t want no sh*t related to work in October.”

Previously, Cardi B covered the September 2023 issue of Vogue Mexico and gave insight into where the album stands.

“I’m not going to release any more collaborations,” Cardi B told the publication for the cover story published on August 25.

“I’m going to release my next solo single. Right now, I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up. Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now, they did when I released ‘WAP’ [with Megan Thee Stallion] and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I’m not going to wait long after all these singles. So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon.”

Watch Cardi with DJ Whoo Kid above.

