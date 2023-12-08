Why Is ‘We Want Cardi’ Trending On X (Twitter)?

On X (formerly known as Twitter), #WeWantCardi is trending . There are several potential reasons as to why that is trending. First, stanning is a full-time job. But also, Cardi B still hasn’t dropped her follow-up to 2018’s Invasion Of Privacy, and patience is running thin.

Why Is ‘We Want Cardi’ Trending On Twitter?

An initial cursory scroll through the #WeWantCardi trending topic would suggest that the Bardigang are relishing in the perception that Pink Friday 2 is “flopping” (their word, not mine). Some are claiming that Invasion Of Privacy is superior to Pink Friday 2 — and Cardi, the superior rapper — going out of their way to stream Invasion Of Privacy and (seemingly) prevent Pink Friday 2 from ascending the charts, or at least revive Invasion Of Privacy so Cardi is right next to Minaj on the charts.

According to the X fan account @CardiBCaviar, the goal was to “bring Invasion Of Privacy to No. 1 on iTunes,” and as of this writing, it had reentered the top 10 in the US (per Chart Data). See some of the posts below.

.@iamcardib's 'Invasion of Privacy' has re-entered the top 10 on US iTunes. pic.twitter.com/hCjDHTgjiA — chart data (@chartdata) December 8, 2023

LETS BRING INVASION OF PRIVACY TO #1 ON ITUNES pic.twitter.com/v8Af2D4TGm — Cardi B Caviar (@CardiBCaviar) December 8, 2023

So proud of Bardigang, we really did that without Cardi even being active nor asking us to do any of that. It’s true love and true talent that always wins ♥️ #InvasionOfPrivacy #WEWANTCARDI — Cardi B Caviar (@CardiBCaviar) December 8, 2023

Invasion of Privacy enters the Top 3 in the US iTunes despite being released 5 years ago. pic.twitter.com/XTKWeGso1w — Cardi B Caviar (@CardiBCaviar) December 8, 2023

Bardigang has arrived at GagCity and the girls are GAGING 😊🙃 pic.twitter.com/IP5SLhQoO0 — Cardi B Caviar (@CardiBCaviar) December 8, 2023

imagine calling bg bitter because that lady album flopped not our fault people streaming IOP #WEWANTCARDI #wewantcardi #WEWANTCARDI pic.twitter.com/1QgnkQtROy — Shayshay (@MashaylaThomps1) December 8, 2023

Not even her own fans like her album #wewantcardi pic.twitter.com/7LmTiOnaem — novacane (@ohnovacane) December 8, 2023

INVASION OF PRIVACY is the peak

You can't beat the reach 😤❤️#wewantcardi pic.twitter.com/InOrKco6eO — CARDI'S DAURA (@iamcardibDaura) December 8, 2023

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.