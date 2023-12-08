cardi b
Why Is ‘We Want Cardi’ Trending On X (Twitter)?

Today (December 8) is Nicki Minaj’s day. It’s her birthday. It’s Pink Friday 2 release day. The Barbz are thriving in Gag City, and Cardi B’s fans are happily raining on their parade. Clearly, they didn’t get the memo from Beyoncé and Taylor Swift that powerful women don’t have to be pitted against each other.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), #WeWantCardi is trending. There are several potential reasons as to why that is trending. First, stanning is a full-time job. But also, Cardi B still hasn’t dropped her follow-up to 2018’s Invasion Of Privacy, and patience is running thin.

An initial cursory scroll through the #WeWantCardi trending topic would suggest that the Bardigang are relishing in the perception that Pink Friday 2 is “flopping” (their word, not mine). Some are claiming that Invasion Of Privacy is superior to Pink Friday 2 — and Cardi, the superior rapper — going out of their way to stream Invasion Of Privacy and (seemingly) prevent Pink Friday 2 from ascending the charts, or at least revive Invasion Of Privacy so Cardi is right next to Minaj on the charts.

According to the X fan account @CardiBCaviar, the goal was to “bring Invasion Of Privacy to No. 1 on iTunes,” and as of this writing, it had reentered the top 10 in the US (per Chart Data). See some of the posts below.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

