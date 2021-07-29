With Isaiah Rashad’s new album, The House Is Burning just hours from release, the TDE rapper releases just one more song to juice the hype. Incidentally, it might also be one of the songs with the biggest buzz — which isn’t to say that “Lay Wit Ya” with Duke Deuce, “Headshots (4r Da Locals),” “Wat U Sed,” featuring Doechii and Kal Banks, or “Runnin’” with Schoolboy Q weren’t heavily anticipated on their own. It’s just that Lil Uzi Vert, the guest star on “From The Garden,” is one of the biggest stars in rap right now, and hearing him paired with Isaiah constituted one of the more intriguing possibilities.

The spare beat, which is produced by Kal Banks, features a dramatic soul sample reworked from the version Rashad teased on his Instagram Live nearly four years ago. Within the verses, the two rappers spit boastful verses that find them linking themselves to such pop-culture figures as Shazam and Lil Wayne. It’ll be one of those songs that definitely turn the crowd up when it gets played live on Isaiah’s upcoming tour.

Listen to Isaiah Rashad’s “From The Garden” featuring Lil Uzi Vert above.

The House Is Burning is due 7/30 on TDE/Warner. You can pre-save it now.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.