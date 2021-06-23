Isaiah Rashad Searches For Support In His Cyclic ‘Headshots’ Video

The wheels keep turning in the surreal visual for Chattanooga rapper Isaiah Rashad‘s latest The House Is Burning single, “Headshots (4r Da Locals).” Opening with Isaiah participating in a support group called Agony Anonymous, the video — which is directed by Jack Begert and Mez Heirs — uses moody lighting and symbolic imagery to depict the cycles of depression and anxiety in which the rapper feels trapped. It’s also a not-so-subtle reference to his own recent stay at a rehab clinic earlier this year, which TDE’s Top Dawg got him into when he couldn’t finish the album.

Isaiah revealed the depths of his depression and struggle with substance abuse in a recent cover story for The Fader, telling Jeff Weiss about the time he wrecked Top Dawg’s car and had to get it fixed without his label boss knowing and how he spent most of his rap money buying “really expensive sandwiches.” A stay at Dana Point Rehab got him back on track, leading to him finishing The House Is Burning and restarting the hype train with his Duke Deuce-featuring single “Lay Wit Ya.” He was apparently so productive he wound up with more songs than he wanted, sharing “200/Warning” on social media, telling fans it didn’t make the cut. The album is set to release sometime soon.

Watch the “Headshots” video above.

