Isaiah Rashad fans have been waiting for quite a while for the Chattanooga rapper’s follow-up to his debut album The Sun’s Tirade and this Friday, they’ll finally get their fill when The House Is Burning drops on TDE and Warner Records. With the release just days away, Isaiah releases one last video, “Runnin'” featuring Schoolboy Q, to give fans a preview of what to expect.

The video is more of a nostalgic look back through the archives of Rashad’s career so far, featuring behind-the-scenes footage from his prior tours and recording sessions (there are even some glimpses from back when he had ‘locs!). Naturally, during Q’s verse, the perspective shifts to follow the exploits of the South LA native. Kenny Beats and Dom Maker provide murky but smooth instrumentation for their lyrics to glide over, giving the song an improvisational but polished sound.

Prior to the release of the upcoming album, Rashad also shared videos for comeback single “Lay Wit Ya” featuring Memphis crunk revivalist Duke Deuce, “Headshots (4r Da Locals),” and “Wat U Sed” featuring TikTok-favorite Tampa rapper Doechii and Kal Banx.

Watch Isaiah Rashad’s “Runnin'” video featuring Schoolboy Q above.

The House Is Burning is due 7/30 on TDE and Warner Records. Pre-save it here.