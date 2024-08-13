All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Pop welcomed back some familiar faces last week. Shawn Mendes released the first two singles from Shawn, his forthcoming album that will mark the first time fans have heard from him since he canceled his Wonder world tour two years ago. Finneas never left the zeitgeist, but he announced his first solo album in three years, and the same can be said for J Balvin. Elsewhere, Addison Rae gave Diet Pepsi incredible publicity, while Beabadoobee and NIKI each dropped impressive albums. Check that out and more in Uproxx’s Best New Pop Music roundup below.

Shawn Mendes — “Why Why Why” For the past two years, Shawn Mendes removed himself from the public eye to prioritize his well-being. “Why Why Why” and “Isn’t That Enough” are the first taste of his forthcoming album, Shawn, due out on October 18. Mendes divulges he “thought I was about to be a father” and “stepped off the stage with nothin’ left / All the lights were f*ckin’ with my head.” Mendes will likely score a fifth No. 1 with Shawn, but it seems like he’s already won because his metric for success is internal fulfillment. Finneas — “For Cryin’ Out Loud!” The magic between Finneas and Billie Eilish produces such overwhelmingly potent music for Eilish that it’s almost startling when Finneas reminds everyone that he’s just as formidable as a solo artist. It’s unfair for one human to be this talented, but at least fans get to enjoy the result. Finneas dropped “For Cryin’ Out Loud!” to announce his sophomore solo LP of the same name, and the clever, intricate song arrived with a captivating narrative video directed by Isaac Ravishankara. “For Cryin’ Out Loud!” feels like an accurate foreshadowing of an album described via press release as Finneas “steering things away from the bedroom producer mentality and to a classic studio/band environment, freeing Finneas and ultimately resulting in his most uplifting and raw body of work to date.”

Addison Rae — “Diet Pepsi” To date, Addison Rae appears incapable of flopping. “Diet Pepsi,” her first solo release of 2024 and first official offering under Columbia Records, bolsters that theory. The fluttery, seductive song shamelessly indulges in young lust — who needs love? The Sean Price Williams-directed video follows co-stars Rae and Drew Van Acker during a black-and-white car ride. Somehow, Van Acker maintains focus on the road while Rae kisses all over him, eats a banana split, draws in foggy windows, and feeds him cherries with her feet. “When we drive in your car,” Rae sings. “I’m your baby (so sweet) / Losing all my innocence in the backseat.” Did anyone else flashback to Blair and Chuck in his limo? (Real ones will get that reference.) J Balvin & Feid — “Doblexxó” J Balvin caught up with Uproxx and described his newly released Rayo album as “an era full of joy.” That comes through in “Doblexxó,” an vibrant invitation for women to ditch undeserving men and go have fun with them instead. Tempting offer. “I greatly admire Feid and what he has achieved,” Balvin told Uproxx. “We have a lot of history together. It was time to give people this duo again.” The Medellín megastars made it worth the wait.

Kali Uchis — “Simple” Kali Uchis dropped Orquídeas in January, and the album is excellent enough to command a deluxe version — thus, Orquídeas Parte 2. “Simple” is one of four new songs, and Uchis basks in, yes, simplicity atop mesmerizing, soft instrumentals. The song’s message aligns with the appreciation she’s shown toward her personal life with Don Toliver and their first child. The Kid Laroi — “Baby I’m Back” The Kid Laroi sweetened The First Time, his debut studio album from last November, by releasing a deluxe version. “Baby I’m Back” spotlights Laroi’s creative artistry, as the song opens with a sample of Player’s “Baby Come Back” to set the tone for Laroi’s stream-of-consciousness about how hectic his past year has been. Fans will likely attach to Laroi opening up about his relationship with Tate McRae: “And yes I fell in love again, I thought that shit was impossible / And I promise it’s too rеal for me to care what they think / I promisе I don’t give a f*ck because I know who I am.”

Beabadoobee — “Beaches” Beabadoobee released This Is How Tomorrow Moves, her third studio album. “Find it hard to say, I know that I’m alright,” she sings in “Beaches,” a lilting, pleasant standout. “Took a while for me to finally realize / That when I see it, I’ll believe it / Giving me a piece of mind / I’m sure now, I’m sure.” To listen to This Is How Tomorrow Moves is to believe Beabadoobee is it. Zedd Feat. Remi Wolf — “Lucky” Zedd will release Telos, his first LP since 2015, at the end of the month. “Lucky” featuring Remi Wolf sets the bar high for the rest of the album — recapturing the pop pixie dust felt in Zedd and Maren Morris’ “The Middle.” The kinetic, sort of funky song finds Remi Wolf reframing heartbreaking, singing, “But you dragged me through the fire / I don’t regret it / No, baby, I don’t regret it / Because you taught me a lesson / Now, I’m feeling so damn lucky.” Her punchy perspective is punctuated by Zedd’s perfectly placed beat drops, and we’re lucky the song exists.