J Balvin has been extremely active in 2021 and his increased presence in the music world comes just a little over a year after he dropped his fifth album, Colores. With his sixth effort seemingly just around the corner, the Latin star teams up with Skrillex to unveil their new collaboration, “In Da Getto.”

In it, the two artists call up their friends to throw a massive house party. The electric gathering features a game of spin the bottle, explosive fireworks in the night sky, and a brief session that finds Balvin getting his nails done. The visual also sees appearances from TikTok favorites Khaby Lame and dancer Mustafa.

The new song and video serve as Balvin’s fourth single of the year. He kicked off his 2021 campaign at the end of February with a trip back home to a barrio in Medellin for his “Ma’ G” video before returning weeks later with his “Tu Veneno” video. Then, at the beginning of April, he shared his third single of the year, “Otra Noche Sin Ti,” which presented a guest appearance from Khalid.

Outside of music, Balvin recently teamed up with UPS for a campaign in support of Latinx small businesses. “My early days in music felt very comparable to getting a small business off the ground, so I know what it means to start from scratch and chase your dreams,” he said about the partnership.

