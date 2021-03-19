Thursday marked exactly one year since J Balvin released his fourth album, Colores. The ten-track effort was a mostly solo effort from the Latin star, outside of a long appearance from Mr. Eazi on “Arcoiris,” and it eventually took home a 2020 Latin Grammy for Best Urban Album. J Balvin isn’t relishing in the success of that album for too long as the singer is already preparing his next body of work, one that would make it four straight years where he shared a new album with his fans.

While his next project remains untitled, J Balvin gifts his supporters with his second single in less than a month thanks to “Tu Veneno.” The new release is quite the focused effort as its accompanying video finds the singer leading a charge with help from a small group that surrounds him.

“Tu Veneno” arrives after he released “Ma G” before Canelo Alvarez and Avni Yildrim’s fight at the end of last month. Both songs are set to appear on his upcoming project. While these are certainly all high moments for J Balvin, a scary moment in 2020 came when he contracted a bad case of coronavirus. Luckily, he was able to weather the symptoms and recover in time for a partnership with McDonald’s in the fall.

If you look for more recent releases from the Latin singer, check out his “Un Dia (One Day)” collaboration with Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy, which was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at this year’s Grammy Awards.

You can watch the new video above.