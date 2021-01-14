After the huge successes of Travis Scott’s collaboration with McDonald’s, future co-branding opportunities seemed like a no-brainer. As reported by Business Insider, though, just because something is simple doesn’t make it easy. While every piece of Travis Scott merchandise sold out, no matter how bizarre, the corresponding line of products from the Golden Arches’ partnership with reggaeton star J Balvin has been canceled due to what a spokesperson called “production challenges.”

The line included such fun, cheeky products as a pair of Big Mac slippers, a pair of Golden Arches glasses, a McFlurry bucket hat, a smiley-faced logo watch, and even a temporary tattoo of a receipt for a J Balvin meal (a Big Mac, fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry). However, an email was sent to customers by the merch producers Vibras Lab told them they’d be receiving a refund instead of the expected merch, citing an “issue with our supplies” that “did not meet our expectations with the products.”

Meanwhile, a rep for J Balvin told BI that “production challenges” were responsible for the cancelation, although fans won’t walk away completely empty-handed. The refund will come with a note from J Balvin as well as a co-branded beanie.

On the bright side for the reggaeton superstar, his co-branded Jordan 1 shoe with Nike was a smashing success.