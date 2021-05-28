After music lovers from all over were deprived of live show experiences thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the industry is back in full swing as many of the big-name festivals have announced the lineups for their respective showcases. The latest concert to debut their cast of performers to fans is Rolling Loud, as they announced the lineup for the Los Angeles iteration of their summer festival series. J. Cole, Kid Cudi, and Future have all signed on to headline the festival, and the trio has plenty of music to perform live in front of a large group of fans for the first time.

Cole and Cudi’s set will most likely feature a heavy selection of songs from their respective new albums, The Off-Season and Man On The Moon III: The Chosen. As for Future, the Atlanta rapper has not one, but two albums to showcase thanks to Pluto X Baby Pluto, his joint album with Lil Uzi Vert, and High Off Life.

As expected, the rest of the lineup for Rolling Loud’s Los Angeles festival includes some of the biggest names in music. Well-established names like Wiz Khalifa, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Polo G, Tyga, Drakeo The Ruler, Rod Wave, Lil Tjay, Jack Harlow, and Ski Mask The Slump God can be found among the cast. In addition to that, up-and-coming acts like Pooh Shiesty, Coi Leray, Blxst, Bino Rideaux, 42 Dugg, Morray, $NOT, and Latto will also perform.

This announcement comes after Rolling shared their lineup for their first festival of the year in Miami. There, Travis Scott, ASAP Rocky, and Post Malone will serve as headliners.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.