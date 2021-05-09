After three long years, J. Cole will finally release a new album on Friday. The Off-Season arrives after quite the wait following his last solo full-length effort, 2018’s KOD. Fans of the Dreamville rapper haven’t been exactly deprived of music from him since the 2018 effort as they received an impressive guest feature run from Cole as well as Revenge Of The Dreamers III which he appeared on multiple times. Nonetheless, just five days remain until The Off-Season drops and now, the project will be preceded by a documentary as Cole revealed in a tweet on Sunday.

Applying Pressure

The Off-Season Documentary Dropping tomorrow at 1pm eastern. pic.twitter.com/mfYX3AMqFu — J. Cole (@JColeNC) May 9, 2021

Cole shared a trailer for the documentary on his Twitter page, one he recently reactivated, with the announcement. In it, he speaks about the current stage of his career over videos of him in the studio and shooting some hoops at a basketball court.

“This is the moment that a lot of your favorite rappers hit a crossroad,” he says. “Are you okay with getting comfortable? Did you leave no stone unturned creatively? And when I thought about that feeling, I was like ‘Nah, I’m not cool with that.'” The upcoming documentary will be released on Monday at 1 p.m.

The trailer arrives after Cole shared the first single, simply titled “Interlude,” from the upcoming album. Fellow Dreamville rappers Cozz recently shared his thoughts on The Off-Season, calling it Cole’s “best sh*t to date.”

You can watch a trailer for the documentary in the post above.