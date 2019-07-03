Watch J. Cole’s Intense New ‘Revenge Of The Dreamers III’ Documentary

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

J. Cole and his Dreamville team are releasing a new album, Revenge Of The Dreamers III, this Friday. After sharing two new songs, “LamboTruck” and “Costa Rica,” the rapper has offered fans another peek at the upcoming project — a documentary.

Revenge is an intimate look behind the scenes of the production of ROTD3. The project had an especially cutthroat recording process — Cole, producers, and all the album’s featured artists posted up for 10 days at Tree Sound Studios in Atlanta. But instead of a vacation vibe, the documentary shows an intense, fevered production where everyone is driven to create their best work. Director David Peters filmed most of the 29-minute documentary in tight close-ups, contributing to the tense, high-stakes feel of the production.

Despite how stressed out everyone seemed creating this album, J. Cole maintained a positive attitude about the collaborative process. “I had this idea,” Cole said in the documentary. “Let’s go somewhere, lock in, and invite a bunch of outside producers and artists to come f*ck with us and just make this album.”

The outside producers and artists include JID, Ari Lennox, Smokepurpp, and many others. Judging by the few songs we’ve heard so far from the project (and all the hard work that went into it), ROTD3 is sure to be worth the wait.

Revenge Of The Dreamers III is due this Friday, July 5 via Interscope Records. You can watch Dreamville’s new documentary, Revenge, above.