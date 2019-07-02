Getty Image

J. Cole and his Dreamville team have been teasing their compilation album, Revenge Of The Dreamers III, for most of the spring and summer after a star-studded recording session brought dozens of hip-hop’s biggest names together for a non-stop partying and posse cuts. However, the Dreamvillians have remained much more cagey about the project’s eventual release date — until now. First, J. Cole tweeted the projected due date along with a link to a site where fans can purchase ROTDIII merchandise including hats, hoodies, and vinyl. And now, the crew shared the next two tracks from the album, a pair of high-energy posse cuts with a plethora of guests on each.

Revenge of the Dreamers dropping this Friday. https://t.co/3JxZT4RMqT — J. Cole (@JColeNC) July 1, 2019

The first, “Lambo Truck,” is produced by Kal Banx (best known for his contributions to IDK’s IWasVeryBad) and features Dreamville’s Cozz, TDE’s Reason, and Atlanta producer-turned-rapper Childish Major. The tongue-in-cheek track sees LA representatives Cozz and Reason trading back-and-forth rhymes discussing a set up of their respective labels’ chairmen, Cole and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, eventually agreeing to each robbing the other’s boss. Childish provides a screwed-up hook explaining the mindset that would lead to such treason from the usually steadfast soldiers.

The second track, “Costa Rica,” uses a mandolin sample to build a regal backdrop (courtesy of Pyrex and CuBeatz) for a small army to stomp their way through with rapid-fire, boastful bars. Bas and JID represent the Dreamville home team, with contributions from Compton’s Buddy, Oakland’s Guapdad4000, Two-9 members Jace and Reece LaFlare, North Carolinian Mez, and Florida firestarter Ski Mask The Slump God. Check it out below, and listen to the previous Dreamville singles here.

Revenge Of The Dreamers III is due this Friday, July 5 via Interscope Records.