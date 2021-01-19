J. Cole is preparing the release of his long-awaited sixth studio album, The Fall Off, and has apparently begun one of the most critical steps: Shooting the music video for one of its lead singles. Cole’s manager, Ibrahim Hamad, who’s also his partner in Dreamville Records, posted a photo from the set of the upcoming video on Instagram. “Locked in,” he wrote. “The Off-Season.”

“The Off-Season” is a reference to a photo J. Cole posted on Instagram himself, showing off his “to-do list” building up to the release of The Fall Off. Titled “The Fall-Off Era,” Cole’s list consisted of five major items: “Features,” “ROTD3,” “The Off-Season,” “It’s A Boy,” and finally, “The Fall-Off” itself. So far, he’s accomplished the first two, crossing off the thrilling run of features from 2019 and the Dreamville compilation Revenge Of The Dreamers III, both of which were successes for the North Carolina rapper.

Now, with the third step out of the way, fans are one step closer — literally — to the follow-up to Cole’s 2018 album K.O.D. In the meantime, fans of Dreamville can check out his recently de-vaulted “Fire Squad” video, ball out in the latest pair of his Puma RS-Dreamer sneakers, or continue speculating about possible release dates for The Fall-Off.