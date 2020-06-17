Music

Fans Are Sure J. Cole’s New Song ‘Snow On The Bluff’ Is About Noname And They’ve Got Thoughts

Hip-Hop Editor

Within hours of J. Cole releasing his new song, “Snow On Tha Bluff,” many fans were convinced that the song referred to Chicago rapper Noname.

In the lyrics, Cole refers to “a young lady out there, she way smarter than me” who tweets often about sociopolitical issues such as capitalism and police brutality but whose tone “bothers” him. Noname’s timeline certainly would seem to fit the bill; since 2019 many of her tweets revolve around activism and subjects like defunding the police and she certainly hasn’t been shy in sharing her disdain for opposition to her ideas.

However, in Cole’s view that approach undermines her stated goals. “How you gon’ lead, when you attackin’ the very same n****s that really do need the shit that you sayin’?” he wonders. He also doubts the efficacy of online activism, pointing out how it may not help to spread the message. “Fuck is the point of you preaching your message to those that already believe what you believe?” he raps. “I’m on some ‘F*ck a retweet,’ most people is sheep / You got all the answers but how you gon’ reach?”

Unfortunately for J. Cole, not everyone agrees with his position. As one observer pointed out, “Noname started a whole ass book club around dismantling white supremacy and capitalism and J. Cole wants this woman to spell it out for him like he can’t read.”

Others noted that his words for similarly controversial rappers were more accepting, despite their offenses being inarguably worse. “You told your audience to pray for 6ix9ine and caped for XXXtentacion but want to critique Noname?” wrote one incredulous listener.

While J. Cole has his defenders, the general sentiment that seems to be brewing is that Cole “coulda sent that in a DM and spared everyone” or even “kept that one in the notes app and talked it out with a therapist.”

While the older rapper clearly intended to offer some friendly advice to his younger peer the way he had on “1985,” he got a similar result: Some fans just weren’t having it. Hopefully, as with that situation, this one can lead to meaningful and productive dialogue between the two rappers, producing more favorable results and a semblance of unity.

See more responses to “Snow On Tha Bluff” below.

UPDATE: Noname herself responded to Cole’s song, writing quite simply, “QUEEN TONE!!!” It seems she has no plans on changing her approach anytime soon.

