J. Cole Shares ‘The Climb Back’ And ‘Lion King On Ice’ From His Upcoming Album

The first two records from J. Cole’s upcoming album The Fall Off have arrived. After teasing the new songs just days ago, Cole shared “The Climb Back” and “Lion King On Ice” to a clamoring fanbase that has been anticipating his new full-length release since he teased its existence at Day N Vegas last year. Check them both out below.

Bout that time — J. Cole (@JColeNC) July 23, 2020

“The Climb Back” and “Lion King On Ice” represent the first new J. Cole solo tracks since “Middle Child,” his contribution to Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III, and “Snow On Tha Bluff,” a song he released earlier this summer in response to reactions to civil unrest and demands for systemic reform from activists online. Although it’s been two years since his last album, KOD, became the latest to extend his “platinum with no features” streak, he has still been busy in the intervening years. He started a different kind of streak in 2019 — one of outstanding guest verses that began with his appearance on 21 Savage’s “A Lot” and continued through Gang Starr’s “Family And Loyalty.” Now, it appears the wait for The Fall Off has begun in earnest, and it’s already off to an exciting start.

Listen to J. Cole’s new songs “The Climb Back” and “Lion King On Ice” above.