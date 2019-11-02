J. Cole Appears To Tease A New Project Called ‘The Fall Off’ For 2020

In 2018, J. Cole delivered his fifth and most recent album, KOD. Now, the rapper has given fans reason to believe that his sixth album will be on the way soon, as he appears to have teased a new project called The Fall Off during his Day N Vegas festival set on Friday.

During the set, Cole played a video made in the style of a political campaign advertisement. The clip begins with B-roll footage of politicians and police officers, with a narrator saying, “It seems like sh*t is all f*cked up. The country needs a hero to turn to in these turbulent times. Jermaine Cole is that hero.” The video goes on to describe Cole’s positive qualities, and outlines some of his political plans: “Lower taxes? How about: f*ck them taxes!”

The clip ends with the narrator saying, “Make your voice heard: Vote for The Fall Off in 2020,” with “The Fall Off 2020” displayed on the screen, suggesting that a new Cole project will be out next year.

.@JColeNC reveals upcoming project ‘The Fall Off’ will arrive in 2020. pic.twitter.com/T5ljOGnz4W — 2DOPEBOYZ (@2DopeBoyz) November 2, 2019

Aside from this apparent announcement, Cole has been busy lately. He guested on Gang Starr’s “Family And Loyalty” (the group’s first new song in over 15 years), and he recently teamed up with JID, Bas, Earthgang, and Young Nudy for the “Down Bad” video.

Watch the teaser video above.