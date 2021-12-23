j. cole
J. Cole’s ‘The Off-Season’ Becomes His Latest Platinum Album — With Features, Of Course

For years, J. Cole fans’ favorite refrain to defend their hero was the “platinum with no features” trope — so much so, that even J. Cole himself got sick of it. Well, now they’ve got a new platinum album to crow about without adding that caveat. Cole’s new album, The Off-Season, hasn’t yet been officially certified by the Recording Industry Association of America, but according to the ChartData Twitter which tracks sales data readily available online, the album has crossed the one million units sold milestone to become eligible for certification.

The Off-Season becomes Cole’s sixth consecutive album to sell platinum, not including the Dreamville compilation Revenge Of The Dreamers III, on which Cole also holds top billing. The Off-Season included features from 21 Savage, 6lack, Bas, Cam’Ron, Diddy, James Fauntleroy, Lil Baby, and Morray, debuting at No.1 on the Billboard 200, and launching five of its songs into the Hot 100 top five: My Life” (No. 2), “Amari” (No. 5), “Pride is the Devil” (No. 7), “95 South” (No. 8) and “Interlude” (No. 8). Cole’s manager Ibrahim Hamad celebrated the achievement on Twitter as well, reminding fans just how long-running this streak has been.

2021 has been a massive year for Cole, who is also nominated for several Grammys, including Best Rap Song for “My Life” and Best Rap Album. He recently completed his Off-Season Tour and capped off his year with a headlining performance at Rolling Loud California.

