These days it’s easy to feel like it’s J. Cole’s world, we’re just living it. As the North Carolina label head and rapper readies his next release, The Off-Season — which is dropping later tonight at midnight — the constant updates and hip-hop fan fervor has been hard to ignore. Cole is more than capable at creating hype around his new projects by putting out information bit by bit, and just hours before the album drops tonight he’s shared both the tracklist and a list of producers involved in the project. Obviously, his collaborators read like a list of who’s who in the rap world, and all signs point to The Off-Season being a direct contradiction of its tongue-in-cheek title. And don’t worry, this isn’t his retirement project, either.

Check out the tracklist below, along with his list of producers.

The Off-Season tracklist:

1. “95 South

2. “Amari”

3. “My Life”

4. “Applying Pressure”

5. “Punchin’ The Clock”

6. “100 Mil'”

7. “Pride Is The Devil”

8. “Let Go My Hand”

9. “Interlude”

10. “The Climb Back”

11. “Close”

12. “Hunger On Hillside”

Producer credits:

Timbaland

Boi-1da

DJ Dahi

Jake One

Frank Dukes

Tae Beast

Maneesh

Wu10

Sucucki

Coleman

Tommy Parker

Mario Luciano

T-Minus

J. Cole

The back cover of the album also notes the executive producers: Jermaine Cole, Ibrahim Hamad, and T-Minus. Now all we need is the music!