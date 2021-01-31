At the beginning of 2020, Megan Thee Stallion was ready to bless her fans with new music ahead of her debut album, but things quickly went left after the Houston rapper put her 1501 Certified Entertainment label on blast last March. She revealed that the label refused to let her release music following a disagreement with her contract. While she was eventually able to drop her Suga EP and debut album, Good News, the contract dispute had not been resolved. However, according to an update from J. Prince, the Houston rapper should be receiving a new deal in the near future.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, J. Prince revealed that he and Jay-Z, who owns Roc Nation which manages Megan, are finalizing a new contract for the Houston rapper.

“Me and the homie Jay-Z spoke last week on the last point of closing that deal. He and I, you know, I think we was on the phone for 2 minutes but we was in agreement with reaching the last deal points,” he shared. “I’m looking for that to be wrapped up.”

He also confirmed that the new deal would keep Megan on 1501 Certified Entertainment.

“Everything will be smooth. She’s still with 1501, you know, slash 300. And Roc Nation is managing her,” he added.

You can listen to J. Prince’s comments on The Breakfast Club above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.