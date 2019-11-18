A Judge In The ‘Fyre Festival’ Lawsuit Has Finally Cleared Ja Rule’s Name For Good

Fyre Festival was billed as a luxurious festival that ended up being a fiasco with lots of blame pointed toward Ja Rule. However, as of this month, Ja Rule‘s name is confirmed to be legally cleared in the lawsuit pertaining to the one and only Fyre Festival.

In 2017, Ja Rule partnered with entrepreneur Billy MacFarland, who is now in jail, to promote their music festival in Exumas, Bahamas. With lackluster results for luxurious promises, MacFarland and Ja Rule were hit with a class-action lawsuit for $100 million. Initially, Ja Rule had his name cleared in July, but MacFarland’s law firm of Geragos & Geragos argued in court that Ja knew the festival was destined to fail. Last week, a judge denied the appeal to rope Ja back into the suit, according to AllHipHop, who received a statement from Ja’s lawyers.

The private island that Ja and MacFarland rented was reportedly upwards of $11 million. Ticket prices were between $1,500 and $250,000, while the headliners were supposed to be the likes of G.O.O.D Music, Major Lazer, Blink 182, Disclosure, Rae Sremmurd, and Migos. Instead, several headliners dropped out ahead of their performances and “gourmet meals” turned out to be as simplistic as slices of bread, cheese, and salad with no dressing.