On Wednesday, Britney Spears appeared at a court hearing on the subject of her conservatorship, which is now in its 13th year. The singer asked a judge to terminate it, deeming it “abusive” as well as restrictive on her desired lifestyle. “I’ve been in denial,” she admitted. “I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. I just want my life back.” A number of stars from the music world stepped forward to show their support — including her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,” he wrote on Twitter. “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.” He added, “No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for.”

To conclude, Timberlake added that his wife, Jessica Biel, is also in support of the singer’s freedom from the conservatorship. “Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time,” he wrote. “We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”