Come this Friday, Jack Harlow’s new album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, will be out in the world. And ever since he appeared on Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby,” Harlow has been continuously raising the bar in promoting the heck out of this wildly-anticipated album. While we haven’t gotten a full tracklist yet, the first single, “Nail Tech,” was a total heater, but Harlow said it was his “least favorite song on the album.” Single number two was “First Class,” and it netted Harlow his first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. And while Harlow is also getting his own KFC menu and an official “Jack Harlow Day” in his native Louisville, what he did today might just top everything.

Pandering to nostalgia is totally ok in our book and in a new teaser clip that Harlow tweeted out today, we see none other than ’90s mega-crush, Topanga Lawrence, from Boy Meets World, making an appearance. The creepy video sees Topanga (Danielle Fishel) driving through an LA street on a Halloween afternoon looking like she’s gonna completely lose her sh*t as her unsuspecting kids chill in the back of her black-on-black Range Rover.

Harlow tweeted out the clip saying just, “Friday,” and as the 48 second clip comes to a close, we see the words “Come Home The Kids Miss You May 6th” on the screen. Could this be a vignette to a new music video? Never mind that Harlow isn’t old enough t0 have watched Boy Meets World when it first aired (he was born in 1998 and the show ended its seven-year run in 2000), but the influence of Topanga is eternal. Your move Jack… we’ll be waiting.

Watch Jack Harlow’s teaser clip feature Danielle Fishel above.

