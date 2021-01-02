For more than four years, Jack Harlow has been inching closer and closer towards mainstream success, thanks to mixtapes he’s released annually since 2016. His breakout moment finally came in 2020 with the single “What’s Poppin,” a track that gave him the green light to step forward with his debut album, which became That’s What They All Say. One of the highlights came with “Luv Is Dro,” featuring Bryson Tiller and the late Static Major. In a recent interview with HipHopDX, Jack Harlow explained how the collaboration came to be.

“Static’s widow hit me a couple of years ago and invited me over to listen to some music and I just chose that one,” Harlow said. “We sat on it for two years trying to get it right and get Bryson on it. He ended up loving it and wanting to do it.” The “Tyler Herro” rapper then explained that after receiving Static’s vocals and sending the track to Tiller for him to hear, the Trapsoul singer told him not to release the track without a verse from him, which Tiller took his time to perfect.

“He was blown away when I sent it to him. Bryson wouldn’t let me drop it without him, but he was taking f*cking forever with it,” Harlow said. “He was working on his album, so that was part of the reason. But the other reason is he’s a slow guy. He takes his time with everything.” Finally, Tiller sent him the long-awaited verse, and for Harlow, the track was a great moment, bringing together some of Louisville’s most popular names.

“Getting to do that record for Kentucky is huge,” he said. “To have two of my idols on there with me? Bryson came out when I was in high school, and I had his notifications turned on. I was trying to go to the shows because I was a fan.” He then spoke about Bryson specifically, saying, “The fact that Bryson did this for me and it’s the second feature he’s done for me. Bryson’s a legend of mine, and he is in a lot of people’s eyes.” Harlow then shifted his attention to Static and what the song means to him and Louisville. “And then, Static Major, rest in peace. He was before both of us and just set this standard of excellence, soul, and certain energy from the city that made it seem like it was possible. It’s huge, bro. I can’t describe it. This song is something I can hang my hat on for the rest of my life. It’s already a classic where I’m from.”

(via HipHopDX)

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.