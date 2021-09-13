Jack Harlow‘s had a busy year. After blowing up in 2020 with his runaway hit “What’s Poppin,” he kept the momentum going this year with the release of his debut album, That’s What They All Say, and an appearance on Lil Nas X’s Montero smash “Industry Baby.” In between, he got to live out his dream, working with Eminem on the remix to the rap vet’s single “Killer” alongside Cordae.

While on the red carpet for last night’s MTV VMAs where he was set to perform “Industry Baby” with Lil Nas X, Harlow gave an interview to Billboard‘s Carl Lamarre, explaining how the big-name collaboration came to be. Although he said, “We didn’t get to meet,” he did confirm that Em left him a message that he may end up sharing on a future project. “We had a phone call that meant the world to me,” he recalled, explaining just how much it meant to him. “I haven’t shared it with the world yet, but I can’t wait until the world hears it. He gave me a lot of props that any artist would love to get. Sometimes, the best gem is just somebody you admire, letting you know who you think you are. He let me know, ‘You’re that. You’re dope.’ I’ve waited a decade to hear that. So it was special.”

Harlow was recently the subject of a funny Twitter trend when fans noticed a resemblance to Murda Beatz. You can check that out here.

