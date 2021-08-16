While Jack Harlow‘s star continues to rise in 2021, the Lousiville rapper is making healthier life choices to ensure that he’s able to enjoy his success to the fullest. In a post on Instagram, Harlow revealed that he has stopped drinking alcohol this year, predicting that he might have given it up for good.

“Haven’t had a single sip of alcohol in 2021,” he celebrated. “Going the rest of the year without it. Maybe I’ll never take another sip, who knows?” He continued by revealing just how big of a deal this is for him, writing, “My favorite vice was definitely drinking (I don’t like to smoke) but if I learned anything this year it’s that I don’t need it.”

Next, he admitted that while he’s not much of a sharer on social media, he thought it was an opportune time for a check-in. “I don’t usually say a lot in my captions because it feels like anything worth telling y’all I should just put in my songs…but today felt like a good time for a life update,” he wrote. “I’m really grateful for how far we’ve come and I want you to know I appreciate all of you. But I’m hungrier right now than I’ve ever been. I’m prepared to become a well-oiled machine to take this sh*t to the next level. See you soon.”

Whether that means he’s gotten over his documented hatred of exercise, it’s fun to see a rapper actually enjoying their success and taking steps to keep going with excitement for the future.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.