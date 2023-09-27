Music

Jack Harlow Is The Next Rap Star To Cross Over Into K-Pop Thanks To Upcoming Song With A BTS Member

As K-pop’s… well… popularity has grown in the US, it’s been no surprise to see some of Korea’s biggest stars linking up with rappers. After all, K-pop takes a lot of inspiration from hip-hop; the crossover of audiences can also be mutually beneficial, with the K-pop stars benefiting from rappers’ stateside fanbase and rappers getting to see some more international support.

The latest rapper to jump on the K-pop collab trend looks to be Jack Harlow, has begun teasing a collaboration with BTS member Jung Kook. The Korean singer’s label, HYBE, also shared a teaser of the music video, which appears to have been shot in Harlow’s hometown, Louisville, Kentucky. You can check that out above.

Harlow is the second American rapper to collaborate with Jung Kook this year after Latto contributed a verse to his insanely viral, UK garage-inspired hit “Seven.” Meanwhile, as a member of BTS, he also worked with Megan Thee Stallion on a remix of their 2021 hit, “Butter.” Likewise, another BTS member, J-Hope, recently worked with a top rapper, J. Cole, for “On The Street.”

Jung Kook and Jack Harlow’s “3D” is due September 29.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

