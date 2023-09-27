Jack Harlow Is The Next Rap Star To Cross Over Into K-Pop Thanks To Upcoming Song With A BTS Member

As K-pop’s… well… popularity has grown in the US, it’s been no surprise to see some of Korea’s biggest stars linking up with rappers. After all, K-pop takes a lot of inspiration from hip-hop; the crossover of audiences can also be mutually beneficial, with the K-pop stars benefiting from rappers’ stateside fanbase and rappers getting to see some more international support.

The latest rapper to jump on the K-pop collab trend looks to be Jack Harlow, has begun teasing a collaboration with BTS member Jung Kook. The Korean singer’s label, HYBE, also shared a teaser of the music video, which appears to have been shot in Harlow’s hometown, Louisville, Kentucky. You can check that out above.

I’ll fly u from Korea to Kentucky — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) September 23, 2023

Harlow is the second American rapper to collaborate with Jung Kook this year after Latto contributed a verse to his insanely viral, UK garage-inspired hit “Seven.” Meanwhile, as a member of BTS, he also worked with Megan Thee Stallion on a remix of their 2021 hit, “Butter.” Likewise, another BTS member, J-Hope, recently worked with a top rapper, J. Cole, for “On The Street.”

Jung Kook and Jack Harlow’s “3D” is due September 29.

