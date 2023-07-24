As K-pop gets more and more popular stateside, more artists in other genres have become more eager to collaborate with K-pop stars to increase their own reach, and it’s paying off. The latest is Latto, who teamed up recently with BTS’ Jungkook (or Jung Kook, as he’s apparently presenting himself to US audiences) to release “Seven” — and in the process, reached her biggest career milestone yet.

The latest week’s Billboard charts have arrived and guess who’s landed at the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100. That’s right: Jungkook, Latto, and their collaboration “Seven,” which has become both artists’ first-ever No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart. That accomplishment has them overtaking Jason Aldean’s Jim Crow anthem “Try That In A Small Town” (I guess the power of diversity and globalism is still stronger than thinly veiled dog whistle racism).

“Seven” is, of course, thought to be the first single from Jungkook’s speculated solo debut; its success indicates that the appetite for said project is just as high as fans could expect from a solo member of BTS, one of the most popular boy bands in the world. It’s also just one of many crossovers between hip-hop and K-pop recently, including J-Hope’s J. Cole collab “On The Street,” FIFTY FIFTY’s Kaliii crossover “Barbie Dreams,” and Blackpink’s “Bet You Wanna” with Cardi B.