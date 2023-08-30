Jack Harlow Finds Solace In Solitude In His New Video For ‘Denver’

Jack Harlow‘s rise to fame may have seemed quick, but he had been putting in the work independently for years. Before putting out his albums That’s What They All Say and Come Home, The Kids Miss You, Harlow had put out several mixtapes and EPs years before. But the past two years have seen Harlow become a bona fide superstar with crossover hits like Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby,” on which he delivers a guest verse, as well as hits of his own, like “First Class.” On his third album, Jackman, Harlow makes a return to his minimalistic rap roots, notably on a standout track, “Denver.”

Today (August 30), Harlow has shared the video for “Denver,” which, as its title suggests, sees him at various spots throughout Denver.

We catch Harlow alone in a hotel room, as he ponders his life and newfound pop star status. Harlow also visits a strip club, where he looks gloomy as the only person in the audience. He later drives through the mountain ranges, stops at a Good Times Burger for some iconic sliders, and hikes to the top of the mountain, in the midst of a Colorado sunrise.

You can see the video for “Denver” above.

