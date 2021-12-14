Over the weekend, the central part of the US was hit with an absolutely massive storm. Devastating tornadoes hit the ground in parts of Illinois, Arkansas, and Kentucky, with the ladder state seeing some significant damage. Buildings were leveled and it’s been predicted that the storms left over 70 people dead in Kentucky alone. As someone who’s always showed love for his Kentucky homestate, Jack Harlow is rushing to the rescue to provide tornado relief by partnering with the most fitting fast food chain.

Harlow and KFC announced a new partnership this week which saw him smacking on huge buckets of fried chicken. But on a more serious note, the rapper wants to give back to those affected by the storms this weekend. Together, Harlow and KFC will be donating a quarter of a million dollars to the Kentucky Red Cross.

Announcing the partnership, Harlow wrote:

“Growing up I always dreamed of being the biggest artist to come from Kentucky. Now I’m teaming up with @KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky. For the next year, we’re gonna do some big things together. It couldn’t come at a better time, as the state needs our help more than ever in the wake of this past weekend’s devastating tornadoes. Together we will be donating $250k to the @americanredcross in support of relief efforts. I ask that you donate whatever you can to help those affected by this tragedy.”

Check out Harlow and KFC’s partnership announcement above.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.