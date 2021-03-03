Jack Harlow Delivers A Soulful Tiny Desk Concert From His Living Room

Jack Harlow’s busy March continues. After the Louisville, Kentucky rapper was announced as the performer on an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live and promoted his participation in Bleacher Report’s B/R: Open Run NBA All-Star event with 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, and Quavo, it turned out that Jack also had one more ace up his sleeve: An NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

Harlow performs from what appears to be his living room, which gets packed with his band and backup singers as they perform his songs “Rendezvous,” “21C / Delta,” and “Funny Seeing You Here.” Sadly, no one plays the piano that already appears to be part of the room’s decor, but the live band does give Harlow’s familiar songs an even more soulful flair.

The last year has been bad for live shows, but great for Tiny Desk Concerts. Since shifting to the “At Home” format to accommodate COVID-19 safety precautions, the show has been able to bypass the logistical constraints that limited some of the biggest stars from appearing. This has led to not only plenty of bigger guests performing but also to even more memorable performances themselves. 2 Chainz got a pedicure during his, while Polo G took over a local basketball court and Spillage Village went to church and Conway ordered up at Nas’s Sweet Chick restaurant in Queens. While we’re all hoping for a return to live music… NPR should really keep this format, at least part-time. It’s a lot of fun.

Watch Jack Harlow’s Tiny Desk Concert above.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.